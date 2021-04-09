Kilkenny man plans to run Barrow Way to raise funds for autism

A big-hearted Kilkenny man is planning on setting the fastest known time for running the 120-kilometre long Barrow Way to raise to help children with autism.

Dara O’Brien is doing the challenge to raise funds for the As.I.Am organisation and the Saplings School in Goresbridge both of whom are doing huge work in raising awareness of and helping children with autism.

On Saturday, June 26, Dara will attempt to set an official fastest known time for running the 120km Barrow Way starting early in the morning at Robertstown in Kildare and following the old towpath along the banks of the River Barrow down through counties Kilkenny and Carlow ending in the historic village of St Mullins.

“I am hoping to raise some much needed funding for two organisations doing Trojan work in the sadly neglected sphere of autism support services.

“On a local level, Saplings School in Goresbridge sits on the banks of the Barrow and provides a truly wonderful opportunity and atmosphere of nuturing and care for autistic children in the face of chronic underfunding.

“On a national level, As I Am has been making huge strides in raising awareness and understanding of the complex, multi-faceted and sadly misunderstood nature and needs of people on the autism spectrum,” he added.

To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/running-the-barrow-way-for-autism