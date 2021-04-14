Trojan work is helping to keep Thomastown looking its best

New signs to acknowledge the great work of the local Tidy Towns group are being put up in Thomastown, where the spirit of Tidy Towns and caring for the environment are very much alive.

A lot of changes have taken place over the past year and a half since October 2019 — after a new committee was elected to oversee the day to day running of Tidy Towns.

Many new volunteers came on board along with the continued support of the Barrow Nore Suir Community Employment Scheme workers. Over the past year the pandemic has curtailed their involvement.

Seamus Quigley of Thomastown Tidy Towns says that over the past year, many people took up waking within their 5k restrictions and were horrified to see so much rubbish on the road sides. This prompted them to organise a family litter pick on the stretch of road they walked daily.

This action then encouraged Thomastown United to come on board and organise with Tidy Towns a litter pick, where almost 40 bags of rubbish were gathered. It is hoped that other clubs will get involved in the future and litter pick the roads leading to their grounds.

Mr Quigley says that fundraising has been hugely impacted during the pandemic restrictions.

“Our 2020 annual bag pack at SuperValu was cancelled and it looks like the 2021 bag pack will follow suit,” he said. “These have always been our main source of income.

APPROACH ROADS

“We feel by entering the National Tidy Towns competition it gives us something to aim towards and is a challenge we embrace. We are focusing on all the approach roads to the town by putting up new signage to acknowledge the great work of Tidy Towns.

“It is a recognition by Kilkenny County Council to grant us permission to do so. We feel the approach roads to the town is where you start to make an impression on visitors entering the town.

“We are appealing for donations towards the cost of the new signs. All donations are welcome, every little helps. Please contact 087-7728170 to donate.

“Let’s all embrace change. Don’t leave your rubbish behind, take it home and bin it or recycle it. Thomastown Tidy Towns are caring for the environment.”

Mr Quigley added that new volunteers are always welcome.