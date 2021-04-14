SUSI Grant changes will benefit Kilkenny students - Cullen

Kilkenny councillor Deirdre Cullen has welcomed changes to SUSI Grant Scheme with improvements which she says will benefit more local students.

“For those who may not have qualified previously, I would encourage students and families to look at the change in income threshold criteria as it will bring more students into the qualifying threshold,” said the Fianna Fail councillor.

“The increase also in the postgraduate fee grant is also a very welcome boost as the cost of third level education can very often be a huge worry for many families.”

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris has announced the opening of the Student Grant Scheme for renewal applications for the 2021/22 academic year, and highlighted a number of improvements for some of the most disadvantaged students.

Important changes are being made to the scheme this year including:



An increase in the postgraduate fee grant and an increase in the income threshold;

A number of Department of Social Protection and other payments are to be included as income disregards in the student grant scheme; Students who received an improved offer as a result of sitting the Leaving Cert this year will not lose their entitlement to their SUSI grant; The social welfare payment for 65-year-olds will be included as a qualifying payment for the special rate of maintenance grant.

The priority closing dates for the 2021/22 student grant scheme are July 8 for new applicants and June 10, 2021 for renewal students.

An independent review of the student grant scheme is underway, with more than a hundred submissions received. Public consultation is open until April 16. You can submit your observation by emailing studentgrantschemereview@dfheris.gov.ie.