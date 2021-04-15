Lyrath Estate to host virtual recruitment open day
The popular hotel is due to reopen shortly
Open Day at Lyrath Estate Hotel
Lyrath Estate is preparing to reopen its doors and has exciting opportunities for talented individuals at all levels to join the team across Food and Beverage, Accommodation, Guest Services, Spa and Kitchen Operations.
An open day will take place across two days on zoom on Wednesday and Thursday, April 21 and 22.
For details on how to book a time slot, please contact Pamela Murphy via hr@lyrath.com.
