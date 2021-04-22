Giant 8kg Wolfwalkers-inspired chocolate egg is a treat for Kilkenny's O’Neill Centre

Truffle Fairy Chocolatier from Thomastown and 5 Ormonde Street in Kilkenny recently held a giant Easter egg raffle, with all proceeds €1,590 going to Kilkenny Children’s Services, Enable Ireland, O’Neill Centre, St Joseph’s Road in Kilkenny.



What an egg!

Cartoon Saloon’s multi-award nominated and winning feature film Wolfwalkers was the inspiration behind an 8kg hand painted chocolate egg. The lucky winner, Capri Parysek, from Patrick Street kindly donated her prize to the Paediatric ward in St Luke’s Hospital.

The other lucky winners who all received a Truffle Fairy craft Easter egg were: Samuel Fleming, Cartoon Saloon, Stephen O’Keeffe and Janey McHugh. Well done to all.



Presenting the cheque for €1,590 to Paula Rudkins, Service Manager, O’Neill Centre, (on left) on last Friday were Mary Teehan, Managing Director, Truffle Fairy (centre) and Ann Mulrooney, Studios & Facilities Manager, Cartoon Saloon (right)