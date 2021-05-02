Charming Georgian house for sale in Kilkenny City

This beautiful Georgian Townhouse, right in the heart of Kilkenny City, is an attractive three storey, four bedroom period home in a wonderful location.

This fine property is situated close to the junction of The Parade/High Street and Rose Inn Street, adjacent to all services and amenities. It is directly beside Rudolf Heltzel Jeweller and a variety of office and other commercial entities, with some residential buildings sited close by.



The property will make a wonderful city centre townhouse, but has great potential to develop as city office accommodation.

The property was constructed circa 1780 and provides for many of the original features. It has been lived in as a family residence for many years, but is zoned for general business use, which must suggest great potential for commercial, office and retail businesses (subject to planning).

This period townhouse has been well kept and provides for all modern conveniences, but has tremendous potential for further development.



The accommodation extends to circa 265 square metres with the coved ceiling and attractive tiled floors.

The sitting room has an attractive cast iron fireplace, with tiled inset, with original corniced ceiling. There is a door to the rear yard, opening onto a walled raised garden. The dining room is complete with a Stanley oil fired cooker.

The very attractive turned balustrade staircase allows access to the first floor, complete with a stained window to the drawing room with a very attractive marble fireplace with a tiled and cast iron inset. It has corniced ceilings and centre point, triple windows fronting onto Patrick Street.

Bedroom one is complete with a marble fireplace and a dressing room. Bedroom two has a wc, whb and Victorian cast iron bath.



The staircase to second floor leads you to the third bedroom, with a bathroom, a shower unit, heated towel rail and bidet. Bedroom four is also on the second floor.

Outside there’s a small storage shed and walled and raised garden, which is lawned, complete with some fruit trees.

Further information on this exceptional property is available from Ed Donohoe of Donohoe Town & Country, tel 056-7770400. A virtual tour is available to view by clicking HERE

9 Patrick Street

Kilkenny City

R95 TX2K

Asking price: €585,000

BER: G