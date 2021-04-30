Government upate welcome, but vulnerable businesses need certainty - Kilkenny Chamber

Kilkenny Chamber has welcomed the Government announcements yesterday outlining a path to reopening the economy.

For some time, the Chamber has been seeking timelines for a sustainable reopening and certainty on financial support for businesses.

"Yesterday’s announcements provide guidance for some business types but there remains great uncertainty for many businesses outside of those sectors," said a Chamber statement.

"After a year of sustained crisis, there remains too much ambiguity as to what June, July and August may look like and this needs to change. With existing extensions in place until June, vulnerable businesses must be given certainty on how long wage supports, grant aid, waivers and debt warehousing will be available for. Planning is essential for survival and many businesses currently on the brink will not survive if they are not given certainty on these issues."