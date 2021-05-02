A Kilkenny time machine - Phil Barron's Cottage is a gem from the past and needs your support!

A Kilkenny heritage gem needs our help to be restored to its former glory.

Phil Barron's Cottage, in Clogh near Castlecomer in north Kilkenny, has been the family home of generations of one family. Sadly circumstances have combined to see it fall into disrepair in recent years.

The old cottage can be traced back to maps in 1839 and seven generations of one family can trace their history through the life that was carried on inside the walls.

Phil lived for 78 years in the cottage his grandparents first moved into in the 1860s. His grandniece Helen Kealy-Dunne is the current owner. For many years she, and her husband Ambrose, looked after the cottage. In recent years illness and funding has got in the way of this, however.

The cottage is an original coal miners' cottage, and intimately linked to local history and heritage for hundreds of years.

In next week's Kilkenny People newspaper read about the wonderful family history associated with the cottage, how much everyone loves the little house, and how you can help restore it.

You can donate to the fundraising appeal now - click here to go to Go FUnd Me. The family appreciate every donation.