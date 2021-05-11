Man sentenced over stabbing in Kilkenny City assault

A Circuit Court judge has commended the combined actions of the emergency services and medics who saved the life of a man after he was stabbed in the chest.

Wayne Robinson who had an address at 68 Cois Abhainn, Old Burren Road, Carlow at the time of the offence pleaded guilty to assault causing serious harm to a man at Lower New Street on October 12, 2011.

Robinson entered a plea to assault causing harm and possession of a knife in 2012 but took a bench warrant and was extradited on foot of a European Arrest Warrant from the UK and was brought back to Ireland to face the charges.

Detective Garda Sharon McMeel said that the victim in the case was living in Kilkenny up to 2015 with his mother. The garda said that she was unable to make contact with the victim but thinks he is now living in Austria.

“His mother lived in Kilkenny until 2018 but it is not known now where she lives. It is in these circumstances that there is no victim impact statement.”

The detective gave evidence that on October 12, 2011 a number of people including the defendant were drinking for the afternoon in a private apartment.

The defendant had taken alcohol and was out on the balcony and he began to urinate from the balcony building onto the footpath. The injured party was coming into the building proceeded up the stairwell.

The court heard that the injured party was making their way up the stairs to his mother’s apartment when he met Wayne Robinson armed with a knife.

A witness came out and asked if everything was okay. Wayne Robinson made a lunge at the injured party and punched him in the face.

The witness, who had been in the company of Wayne Robinson in the apartment was trying to pull Robinson back.

“The injured party tried to run up the stairs and Wayne Robinson lunged at him and broke the banister in the stairs and stabbed him in the side.

“The injured party made his way to his mother’s apartment and his mother who heard shouting went to the front door and could see him bleeding from the forehead.

“He said that there were people drinking in the corridor and someone stabbed him.”

Emergency services were called and when gardaí arrived the injured party was ‘in a grave way’ and the ambulance was some distance away. Caredoc were called and said that the injured party needed to be brought to hospital immediately and gardaí brought him in a patrol car.

Robinson went back into the apartment following the stabbing and put the knife in the sink, left via the balcony and went towards The Fairgreen. He then called gardaí and used a false name and said that a friend had been stabbed and that he might be at the Fairgreen. Robinson voluntarily went to the garda station. While at the garda station his real identity was established and he was arrested on suspicion of assault causing serious harm.

The injured party was treated in hospital and a medical report was handed into the court which outlined how full life support measures were employed. The injured party underwent multiple surgeries, including one to mend his aorta which has been cut. He spent one month in hospital and his recovery was described as ‘complicated’ by medics.

“This was an assault of the gravest nature which could easily have cost him his life,” the report stated.

The court heard that prior to 2012 Robinson had thirty previous convictions in Ireland, including three for assault, two for possession of knives and 24 for public order offences. The defendant expressed remorse and apologised during interviews.

Defence barrister, Kathleen Leader said that the assault had occurred after a day of drinking.

“My client told gardaí he had taken the bus from Carlow earlier in the day and had arrived at 2pm. He met a girlfriend of his and went off and drank 12 cans,” she said.

“He met a group of people and drank more at the Fairgreen and then went to someone’s apartment,” she said.

Ms Leader told the court that her client ‘went white’ after he realised he had stabbed the injured party and ‘repeatedly apologised during interview’.

The court heard that he has been in custody in relation to the matter since April 2020. A probation report were handed into the court which outlined that Robinson had ‘a difficult childhood’ and had addiction issues and had left the jurisdiction in 2012 because of a drugs debt.

Judge James McCourt convicted the defendant and sentenced him to eight years and suspended the final two years for two years on condition he engage with all services and backdated the sentence to April 2020.