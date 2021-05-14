Patients in Kilkenny urged to attend in-person appointments following attack on HSE IT systems

People in Kilkenny should attend inpatient appointments today following a randomware attack on the HSE's IT systems.

"It is business as usual for in person appointments for primary care (attending your local health care centre) and mental health services," a spokesperson said.

"There is a significant ransomware attack on the HSE IT systems. We have taken the precaution of shutting down all our IT systems in order to protect them from this attack and to allow us to fully assess the situation with our own security partners.

"We apologise for inconvenience causes to patients and to the public and will give further information as it becomes available.

Covid-19 vaccinations and testing are not affected and are going ahead as planned," a spokesperson said.