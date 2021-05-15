Kilkenny City apartment in key central location

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to market Apartment 13 John’s Gate.

The property is a spacious well laid out two bedroom apartment ideally positioned in this highly convenient complex close to a wide variety of amenities and facilities. MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Railway Station are only a two-minute walk from the development



John’s Gate is a secure and well maintained private apartment development and further benefits from lift access and secure parking. The M9 Motorway is located only 1.5km from the property which connects Kilkenny with Dublin/Carlow and Waterford. Viewing is a must.

Viewing details are available from DNG Ella Dunphy, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Apartment 13

John’s Gate

Castlecomer Road

Kilkenny

Guide Price: €170,000

BER E1