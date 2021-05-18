Animals seized over welfare concerns during multi-agency operation in Kilkenny

A number of animals were seized in the course of welfare inspections at a number of locations in Kilkenny today.

The welfare inspections were carried out by Rásaíocht Con Éireann welfare officers at a number of locations in conjunction with gardaí, Department of Agriculture officials and local authority personnel under the provisions of the Animal Health and Welfare Act 2013.

A number of animals were seized in the course of the inspection.

Rásaíocht Con Éireann’s conducted 455 welfare inspections in 2020. In a statement issued to The Kilkenny People the RCÉ said that all reports received on the Confidential Welfare Line (061 448100) are assessed by welfare officers and appropriate action is immediately taken.