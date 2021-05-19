Prolific offender sentenced to six months in prison for Kilkenny burglary

A prolific offender who admitted burglary at a Kilkenny hotel was sentenced to six months in prison at Kilkenny District Court.

Evan O’Shaughnessy, Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to the offence at Hotel Kilkenny on May 9, 2021.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that on the date in question the defendant entered the hotel and was found under a table with a bottle of wine.

Mr O’Shaughnessy also pleaded guilty to being intoxicated in a public place at John’s Green on April 14, 2021 and to assault at Mac Donagh Junction on May 1, 2021.

Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client was pleading guilty to all matters.

Sgt O’Connor told the court that on April 14, 2021 the defendant was found intoxicated on a bench at John’s Green and was unstable to stand and an ambulance was called.

In relation to the assault charge the court heard that the defendant entered Boots Pharmacy at Mac Donagh Junction and was not wearing a mask and was intoxicated at the time. Sgt O’Connor told the court that the defendant put his arms around the ribs of a staff member and told her he loved her.

Evidence was also heard in relation to the burglary on May 1, 2021 that gardai responded to reports of a break-in at Hotel Kilkenny and that there was forced entry through a side door of the premises.

The court heard that the defendant has 296 previous convictions and that the majority of them are alcohol-related and for public order offences.

Solicitor Chris Hogan told the court that his client had previously worked at Hotel Kilkenny and knew the premises.

“My client has a serious addiction to alcohol and relapsed after his release from prison in 2020 and he relapsed in April,” he said adding that his client was actively trying to get a place at St Francis Farm and was ringing them on a daily basis to see if there is a place available for him.

“There is not one imminently available but maybe in three months,” added Mr Hogan.

Mr Hogan also told the court that his client wished to apologise to the member of staff at Mac Donagh Junction for his behaviour.

Judge Geraldine Carthy told the court that the defendant’s offending behaviour ‘is not only affecting him but society’.

The judge also remarked that the woman in the shop was ‘traumatised’ when the defendant ‘put his arms on her ribs and said he loved her’.

Judge Carthy convicted the defendant and sentenced him to six months in prison.