BREAKING: Diageo commit to exploring Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny reopening options

Following a meeting with the publicans and hoteliers of Kilkenny today, Diageo have agreed to explore a range of options in a bid to keep Kilkenny's Smithwick's Experience operational.

Vintners and local representatives met Diageo in recent weeks and then again today to discuss the move. The planned closure of the well-known tourist attraction was a source of concern for many local people and businesses since the Kilkenny People revealed the proposal earlier this month.

A Diageo spokesperson confirmed the news, which will be welcomed by various interest groups around Kilkenny as well as all those who signed the recent petition handed over to the drinks giant.

"We met with the publicans and hoteliers of Kilkenny today regarding the closure of Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny," said the spokesperson.

"It was a fruitful meeting where we shared viewpoints and listened carefully to the concerns and issues they raised.

"At our meeting this morning, we outlined our intention to begin a comprehensive consultation process to identify and explore a range of future options that will support the recovery of hospitality and tourism in the city.

"As part of this process, one of the options we are committing to explore is reopening the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny in March next year."