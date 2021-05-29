Kilkenny gardaí warn public over phone scam in recent days

Gardaí are warning the public over a recent phone scam that is targeting people living in Kilkenny.

"People are continuing to get calls from 083 numbers unknown to them saying there's a warrant out for their arrest which will be cancelled on payment of a fine.

"One member of the public received a call purporting to be from the Social Protection Office making these demands. This is of course a scam. Don't engage, don't ring back and never ever give your bank details," warned a garda spokesperson.