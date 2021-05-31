Top speakers for tech/ digital skills event in South-East

TechIreland and Code Institute are co-hosting a workshop on Tech/Digital Skills in the South-East on June 9.

It's a collaborative event bringing together stakeholders from business, education and government agencies to look at the needs, opportunities and potential of the region in the context of digital skills.

Panelists include Elaine Fennelly, CEO of Crystal Valley Tech, Ann-Marie Mc Sorley, Founder of Veri, representatives from Enterprise Ireland, IDA, TSSG, ETBs, HEA, Skillnet. Three sessions will cover the Technical Skills Needs of Business; Delivering Technical Skills in the South East; and Diversity in Technology.

Those interested in attending can register at this link where you can find further information about panelists and discussions on the day.