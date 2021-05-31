Kilkenny gardaí appeal to public to stick to public health guidelines
Gardaí are reminding the public of the ongoing Covid-19 public health guidelines to avoid crowded areas and large gatherings.
As public health regulations continue to be reduced and activity begins to normalise, An Garda Síochána continues to remind the public of the ongoing public health guidelines, which include not to gather in large groups, maintain social distancing and wearing of face coverings in crowded public spaces.
