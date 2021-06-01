Donations of PPE from Taiwanese community delivered to Kilkenny nursing homes

A number of nursing homes in Kilkenny were given donations of PPE over the weekend.

The personal protective equipment was donated by the Ireland Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association, that is chaired by Deputy John McGuinness.

This is the second donation from the group since the start of the pandemic and is part of a national roll out of donations to community hospitals and public nursing homes throughout the country.

On Friday, Deputy John McGuinness and Cathaoirleach Andrew McGuinness made donations to Gahan House in Graignamanagh, St Josephs Care home in Kilmoganny, O'Gorman Home in Ballyragget and Mount Carmel in Callan.

"It was very kind of the Taipei Representative Office in Ireland and the Ireland Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Association, to offer these donations around the country at a time when we need it most. I'm delighted to be part of it and grateful that Kilkenny has been allocated donations on two occasions," said Deputy McGuinness,

Among the materials donated were medical masks, surgical gloves and hand sanitiser. The previous donation also included infrared forehead thermometers, gowns and goggles, and medical gloves.

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Andrew McGuinness said, "I want to say a special thank you to Pierre Yang of the Taipei Representative Office in Ireland and his team for visiting Kilkenny and giving us these donations. It was great to deliver them to our nursing homes who were all very appreciative of the donations."