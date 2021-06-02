Kilkenny Chamber welcomes latest news from Diageo on Smithwick's Experience

Kilkenny Chamber has welcomed the announcement by Diageo of their intention to explore options which include reopening the Smithwick’s Experience Kilkenny in March 2022.

"We appreciate the engagement by the local authority and representatives of the local Vintners Association over the past few weeks and we look forward to continued dialogue and consultation, to identify options that will support the recovery of hospitality and tourism in the city," said the Chamber.

"We also acknowledge the role played by the Kilkenny People newspaper in communicating the facts leading to a highly effective petition by the people of Kilkenny.

"The Smithwick’s Experience has been a vital part of the Kilkenny heritage and tourism offering and has contributed greatly to commercial activity in Kilkenny by attracting international visitors and creating jobs. Kilkenny City had over one million visitors in 2019 and is a flagship destination in Irelands Ancient East."