Community hoping to restore forgotten Kilkenny graveyard

Efforts are being made to tidy up and maintain a forgotten graveyard in Kilkenny.

Situated about two miles south of Kilkenny City, and connected to the ruins of the ancient church of St David, is Castleinch Graveyard. Wherein lie the graves and tombs of prominent families: The Earls of Dessart, Blunden, Lambert, Barton, Otway Cuffe, Crawford, Poe, Shearman, Boyd and Sandys, and more.

A local community conservation group are hoping to form, with the aim of carrying out clean up and maintenance work on the graveyard.

PROUD

If you think you would like to help to clean up and maintain the churchyard, come along and and help out your community and be proud of what can be achieved together.