Arts Office support mentoring programme for Kilkenny writers

Are you a new, emerging or published writer? Would you like professional help with your current work-in-progress?
County Kilkenny Arts Office is supporting the Words Ireland National Mentoring Programme, which will ensure that at least one writer or poet from County Kilkenny will benefit from a literature mentoring relationship.
The opportunity is open to poets, fiction writers, children’s writers and creative non-fiction writers. The mentoring process involves four two-hour meetings between the selected ‘mentee’ and their chosen professional writer over a six to eight month period.
The mentor will read up to 10,000 words of the mentee’s prose, or a selection of poems, in advance of each meeting and share their critical feedback and advice. The work in progress of the mentee is discussed in depth.
Applications must be made via Submittable. Selected mentees can meet mentors via Skype or Zoom, though in-person meetings will be encouraged as soon as they are viable.
Full application details are available here: https://wordsireland.ie/
