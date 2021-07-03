Editorial: Craft title is another feather in Kilkenny's cap

Fantastic news arrived yesterday with confirmation that Kilkenny has been designated a World Crafts Council Craft City and Region — one of only four regions to achieve this recognition in Europe.

It’s a prestigious designation and one that will serve to enhance the city’s reputation for craft and design excellence on an international scale.

Kilkenny’s bona fides as a craft and creativity hub are no secret, but it is always welcome to see it recognised. Here’s hoping it will bring more visitors to the region —and lead to more opportunities for our local craftspeople.

The achievement would not have been possible without a lot of hard work by multi-disciplinary craft group MADE in Kilkenny, whose members set out the case for the region’s activities in the areas of making, education and training, and exhibition spaces. Well done to all involved.

MEDIA TRUST

The results are in. A new study has confirmed that trust in local media in Ireland remains high. The 2021 Digital News Report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism shows that trust in local newspapers and their digital content has increased from 71% to 73% over the past year.

The number of people who say they are interested or extremely interested in news has also continued to increase.

The importance of strong and independent local media has been particularly in focus during the pandemic. Many people turned to their long-established community newspaper or radio station for news and accurate information on what was happening in their local area. The gap between the quality and accuracy of this content and some of what was circulating on social media was stark.

With many challenges facing newspapers and print media in changing times, new funding models must be considered. It is important that Government acts to support the sector which supports many jobs here and keeps local communities informed.