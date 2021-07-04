Continental arrives at Tyreland in Kilkenny

From left: Tom Whitty (Tyreland) and Peter McBride, Clara
Tyreland in Kilkenny has been announced as one of the main agencies for Continental tractor tyres serving the Leinster region.
Manufacturer Continental has returned to agriculture with a range of new tractor tyres including the TractorMaster. Continental’s agricultural tyre specialists are working to demonstrate how new technology in the tyres can help to reduce soil compaction and improve farming efficiencies.
Flexibility
The tyres have a new single wire bead construction and feature a patented heat-treated nylon called N.flex, that sits below the rubber to give the tyre more flexibility. The lug design of the TractorMaster also features d.fine, a wider lug pattern that has better self-cleaning properties.
The two sets of tyres are the first ones to be got and fitted here in Ireland.
“We are also very happy that we are becoming one of the main agencies for Continental tractor tyres here in Ireland, covering the Leinster region,” said Simon Whitty of Tyreland.
For more information, contact Tyreland on 056-7729111.
