Continental arrives at Tyreland in Kilkenny

KILKENNY

From left: Tom Whitty (Tyreland) and Peter McBride, Clara

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

Tyreland in Kilkenny has been announced as one of the main agencies for Continental tractor tyres serving the Leinster region.

Manufacturer Continental has returned to agriculture with a range of new tractor tyres including the TractorMaster. Continental’s agricultural tyre specialists are working to demonstrate how new technology in the tyres can help to reduce soil compaction and improve farming efficiencies.

Flexibility
The tyres have a new single wire bead construction and feature a patented heat-treated nylon called N.flex, that sits below the rubber to give the tyre more flexibility. The lug design of the TractorMaster also features d.fine, a wider lug pattern that has better self-cleaning properties.

The two sets of tyres are the first ones to be got and fitted here in Ireland.

“We are also very happy that we are becoming one of the main agencies for Continental tractor tyres here in Ireland, covering the Leinster region,” said Simon Whitty of Tyreland.

For more information, contact Tyreland on 056-7729111.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie