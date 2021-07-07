Kilkenny runners left disappointed after Marathon is cancelled

Long distance runners from all over Kilkenny were left disappointed after the KBC Dublin Marathon was cancelled for 2021.

The decision was announced by race organiser this morning, who felt they were left with no option but to make the call as there are 'too many unknowns' surrounding the safety of holding the event.

It is the second year in succession that the Marathon has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"It is with great regret that we are cancelling the KBC Dublin Marathon for the second year in a row," the statement said. "We have a duty of care to you, the participants, our volunteers, suppliers and supporters.

"Despite vigorous evaluations, there are still too many unknowns to be confident that we could provide a safe event given the pure scale of the marathon; 26.2 miles with 25,000 runners and 200,000 supporters who line the streets to cheer you on.

"We know the cancellation is incredibly disappointing news, and we want to thank you for your continued support.

"All entries for the 2021 KBC Dublin Marathon will be valid for the 2022 event. For those who do not wish to avail of this, a full refund option will be available from today (Wednesday, July 7) to Saturday, July 31 via 'Manage My Bookings' on Eventmaster."