Kilkenny company to provide rapid antigen self-tests to pharmacies across Ireland

Sampling using anterior nasal swab specimens

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

MyBio, the Kilkenny-based life sciences company, has partnered with Pharmed, a leading supplier of pharmacies in Ireland and the UK, to bring a highly accurate and easy-to-use Covid-19 rapid antigen self-test to their pharmacy network nationwide.

The MP Biomedicals rapid antigen self-test is the only European manufactured, EU Certified rapid antigen self-test, giving results in 15 mins and is 98.72% accurate - MyBio reports.

Peadar Coyle, Business Development Director at Pharmed Ltd said: “With an almost 100% distribution network to pharmacies in Ireland we are delighted to be MyBio’s official distribution partner in Ireland. These Antigen Self-Tests are an accurate, CE Certified, easy-to-use way to test for Covid-19 and are available in pharmacies nationwide.”

Commenting, MyBio Managing Director, Dr Linda Nolan said: "We’re delighted to see the Government taking steps to introduce rapid antigen testing, particularly with the Delta variant taking hold. With these tests available in pharmacies across the country, people can pick them up and quickly test for infectiousness before they meet with friends and family.

"The test will also enable pharmacists to issue the EU Digital Covid Certificates as per the new EU Digital Covid Certificates regulations."

To ensure users can easily operate the test, a QR code is included on the packaging which links to a step-by-step video on how to correctly take a swab and interpret the results as well as advise on what to do if the test returns a positive result.

MyBio is an award-winning Kilkenny-based life sciences company, an accredited diversity supplier and Ireland’s premium supplier of research products, technology, and expertise.

As a previous overall winner of the National Enterprise Awards, MyBio has been in business for over 12 years and is at the forefront of innovation, enabling the science that is changing lives for the better.

