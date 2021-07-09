Ceol agus craic as Leinster Comhaltas celebrates Leinster Fleadh weekend

All roads this weekend should be leading to the Leinster Fleadh for a weekend of competition and camaraderie with friends.

However, given the ongoing situation, the Fleadh has been moved online for a second year to mark the occasion.

Leinster Comhaltas is delighted to be able to put together a great line up with music, song, dance and Gaeilge on offer across the weekend. There will be a great mix of events from sessions, where people will be encouraged to join in and participate in, to Goitse in concert on Saturday night for entertainment.

Starting this evening (Friday) the festivities begin with a singing session led by Noelle Bowe from 8.30pm. The session will feature singers from across the country and further afield joining all in Leinster to celebrate and showcase their talents.

Moving on to Saturday, the newly-elected President of Comhaltas Éamonn Ó hArgáin will discuss Plean Gaeilge CCÉ / Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Irish Language Plan. There will also be an online concert with Goitse open to all on the Leinster Comhaltas Facebook page. To round off the weekend, there will be a Sean Nós Dancing workshop with Úna Ní Fhlatharta catering for all levels from beginners to advanced.

“We are delighted to be able to put on this weekend of online events to celebrate our annual weekend of competitions,” said PRO Nicholas Dunphy. “Open to all and free for all to tune in, we hope all those who join us will enjoy themselves.”

To join these events, or for more information check out the @Leinstercomhaltas and @LeinsterFleadh Facebook pages.