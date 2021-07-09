Ceol agus craic as Leinster Comhaltas celebrates Leinster Fleadh weekend

People all over Kilkenny and beyond invited to join in the virtual celebration

Kilkenny News

The Leinster Fleadh is online this weekend

Reporter:

@KKPeopleNews

Email:

news@kilkennypeople.ie

All roads this weekend should be leading to the Leinster Fleadh for a weekend of competition and camaraderie with friends.

However, given the ongoing situation, the Fleadh has been moved online for a second year to mark the occasion. 

Leinster Comhaltas is delighted to be able to put together a great line up with music, song, dance and Gaeilge on offer across the weekend. There will be a great mix of events from sessions, where people will be encouraged to join in and participate in, to Goitse in concert on Saturday night for entertainment. 

Starting this evening (Friday) the festivities begin with a singing session led by Noelle Bowe from 8.30pm. The session will feature singers from across the country and further afield joining all in Leinster to celebrate and showcase their talents. 

Moving on to Saturday, the newly-elected President of Comhaltas Éamonn Ó hArgáin will discuss Plean Gaeilge CCÉ / Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Irish Language Plan. There will also be an online concert with Goitse open to all on the Leinster Comhaltas Facebook page. To round off the weekend, there will be a Sean Nós Dancing workshop with Úna Ní Fhlatharta catering for all levels from beginners to advanced. 

 “We are delighted to be able to put on this weekend of online events to celebrate our annual weekend of competitions,” said PRO Nicholas Dunphy. “Open to all and free for all to tune in, we hope all those who join us will enjoy themselves.”

To join these events, or for more information check out the @Leinstercomhaltas and @LeinsterFleadh Facebook pages.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie