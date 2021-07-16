Kilkenny TD welcomes doubling of investment for rural roads and laneways upgrades

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Fine Gael TD Deputy John Paul Phelan has welcomed an increased investment to €21 million for upgrade works on non-public roads to homes and farms in rural communities.

The announcement doubles the original €10.5m budget which had been allocated for investment under the 2021 Local Improvement Scheme (LIS). Deputy Phelan said it will improve access to rural homes and farms across Carlow and Kilkenny, as well as outdoor amenities in the region, such as lakes, rivers, mountains and beaches.

“The focus of the scheme is to support the continued improvement of rural roads and laneways that are not normally maintained by local authorities but which represent a vital piece of infrastructure for rural residents”, Deputy Phelan explained. “Over 10,000 landowners and residents in rural Ireland have benefitted since the Scheme was launched in 2017 and there is strong demand across Carlow and Kilkenny.”

Local Authorities are responsible for identifying and prioritising roads for improvement works under the scheme, in consultation with residents/landowners. The works must be completed before the end of the year. The funding provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development will be complemented by a local financial contribution from landowners/householders, as well as Local Authority resources. There will be a cap of €1,200 on the amount that any individual householder or landowner will be asked to contribute towards the cost of repairs to their road.

