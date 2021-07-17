Kilkenny author's debut novel receives critical acclaim

Kilkenny author's debut novel receives critical acclaim

Niall Bourke

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Line by Niall Bourke is the first debut novel Tramp Press has published since the award-winning Spill, Simmer, Falter, Wither by Sara Baume in 2015 – and the London-based Kilkenny author’s new book reinforces Tramp’s considerable reputation for unearthing fresh talent and innovative voices.
Line tells the story of Willard, his mother and his girlfriend Nyla have spent their entire lives in an endless procession, where daily survival is dictated by the ultimate imperative: obey the rules, or lose your place in the Line. Everything changes the day Willard’s mother dies and he finds a book hidden among her few belongings.

The novel has received huge positive acclaim to date with renowned Irish novelist Roddy Doyle describing it as ‘an extraordinary novel – gripping, unsettling, brilliant'.
Niall Bourke is a writer and a teacher. Originally from Kilkenny, his work has been published widely in magazines and journals in Ireland and the UK, and his poems and stories have been short-listed for numerous awards, including the Costa Short Story Award and the Hennessy New Irish Writing Award. He lives in South London with his partner, his daughter and his cat.

