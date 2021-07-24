Work, play, live - plenty of space for it all in Kellsgrange

Set in a prime location, with privacy only matched by spectacular views, this four-bedroom family home at Kellsgrange Kells is a property of distinction.

A tranquil space, Kellsgrange opens into a most attractive, bright, and alluring entrance. Featuring a tiled floor, there are double doors into the dining room, drawing lots of natural light.

The property is also home to an office/bar. Currently presented as a traditional style bar the room, which has solid timber flooring, is adaptable and could be used as a home office.



The dining room is a traditional dining space, finished with solid timber flooring, and leads to the kitchen. This beautiful open plan family-sized kitchen has a large selection of floor and eye level units. Finished with Kilkenny marble countertops, it has a mix of granite and tiled splashback.

The property also has a utility room. Plumbed for washing machine and dryer it comes with additional built-in storage. Downstairs there is also a guest wc, which is fitted with classic white wc & whb.

The TV room is a family-sized additional reception room with Bay window. Solid timber flooring. Open fireplace with solid timber mantelpiece.

The sunroom is the ideal place to stop and take a minute while relaxing in the peace and calm. This exceptionally large and bright space is finished with solid timber flooring. French doors opening onto private South-Westerly facing patio area.

Two of the property’s bedrooms are on the ground floor. The first is a large double bedroom, which is finished with solid timber flooring and has a walk-in wardrobe.

The property’s main bathroom has a full length fitted bath with tiled surround. Fitted with wc and whb it also has a large free standing power shower.



The second bedroom is also a large double bedroom. It is fitted with solid timber flooring. The bedroom has an en suite, which is finished with tiled flooring, classic white wc and whb and an electric Triton T90 shower.

Moving to the first floor, the stairwell leads to a large and spacious landing. Boasting an abundance of natural lighting, it is home to a peaceful reading area which is also perfect for all-day lounging.

Upstairs there are two bedrooms, both large double rooms with solid timber flooring. Both bedrooms have bathrooms, which are fitted with classic white wc and whb and free standing fitted shower.

The property also has an external garage, which as roller door access. Finished with full electrics and multiple power points there is ample storage. With more and more people now working from home, the garage is also suitable for conversion to home office, subject to FPP.



Kellsgrange has an impressive mature landscaped private rear garden with mature planting and a colourful array of perennials.

There is a beautiful South-facing patio area with breathtaking views of the rolling countryside.

Not overlooked, the property is South-facing and benefits from those mature lawns, shrub areas, mature trees and a beautiful patio area.

When entering the residence, there is a distinct sense of bright, light filled accommodation which is in exceptional condition throughout.

Viewing is highly recommended and is strictly by appointment only with DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

Kellsgrange

Kells

Co Kilkenny

R95 RX8H

Guide Price €475,000

BER: D1