26/07/2021

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald visiting Kilkenny today

Will visit Good Shepherd Centre and ETB programme

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald is in Kilkenny today where she is to accompany local TD Kathleen Funchion on visits to the Good Shepherd Homeless Shelter and the ETB's Kilkenny School Completion Programme.

Ms McDonald has praised both organisations, and described their work as 'vitally important in challenging disadvantage and homelessness and in opening up educational opportunities for all'.

"Homelessness is the sharp edge of a housing crisis that continues because of bad government policy," said Deputy McDonald.

"Shelters such as the Good Shepherd facility in Kilkenny are doing incredible work in what are extremely difficult circumstances, even before the pandemic struck. 

“We need a focus on the causes of homelessness and ultimately what we need is to see is a drastic change in housing policy. 

“We need the biggest public housing building programme in the history of the state, and we have to make housing affordable to buy and to rent."

Speaking on the School Completion programme, Deputy McDonald said improving access to education is one of the best ways of delivering equality.

"Nobody should be cut off or fall through the cracks because of the individual challenges they face. These initiatives provide people with a path to education and skills and allow them to overcome barriers and fulfil their potential," she said.

“We cannot overstate the importance of the work done by all those who deliver the local programmes.”

Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

