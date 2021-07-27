Kilkenny offender with 179 previous convictions sentenced to seven months

A repeat offender who has 179 previous convictions was sentenced to seven months in prison at a recent sitting of Kilkenny District Court.

Ger Barry, Good Shepherd Centre, Church Lane, Kilkenny pleaded guilty to having drugs in his possession for personal use at Rose Inn Street on December 2, 2019 and to trespass at St Francis Terrace, Kilkenny on March 26, 2020.

He also admitted to having drugs in his possession for personal use at the Good Shepherd Centre on Church Lane on March 29, 2020. The defendant also admitted to attempted unauthorised interference with a MPV at New Street, Kilkenny on August 1, 2020.

Mr Barry also pleaded to attempted unauthorised interference with a MPV at Rioch Court, Kilkenny on March 26, 2020 and to trespass at the same location on the same date.

Garda Liam Murphy told the court that on August 10, 2020 he received CCTV footage from Ossory Youth which showed Mr Barry trying the car door of a vehicle on New Street on August 1, 2020.

The court heard that on March 26, 2020 gardaí investigating a burglary became aware of an incident and a report of a person trying to enter a vehicle and that the defendant was identified from CCTV of the incident.

On the same date the court heard that Ger Barry entered a house at St Francis’ Terrace and left after he was disturbed by the occupant. No property was taken during the incident.

Evidence was also given in relation to March 29, 2020 when gardaí attended at The Good Shepherd Centre on Church Lane. A staff member said that when they were cleaning the room of Ger Barry they found cannabis with a value of €20.

In another incident on December 2, 2019 gardaí observed a male acting suspiciously who had tinfoil in his possession which contained approximately €20 worth of heroin.

Sergeant Morgan O’Connor told the court that the defendant has 179 previous convictions including for trespass, burglary, public order and theft.

Solicitor Ed Hughes told the court that his client is 38 years of age and has ‘an entrenched addiction to heroin’ and has been in custody since last August.

Mr Hughes described his client’s offending as ‘opportunistic’.

“He walks around the town his as a kite trying handles. To his credit he has never been violent,” he added.

Judge Geraldine Carthy imposed sentences totalling seven months in prison.

“I have no doubt that his offending has an impact on society,” she remarked to the court.