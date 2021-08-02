Search our Archive

02/08/2021

Mount Carmel Supported Care Home Golf Classic takes place later this month in Kilkenny

Event at Callan Golf Club is the main fundraising event for Mount Carmel

KILKENNY

Mount Carmel Supported Care Home

The annual Golf Classic in aide of Mount Carmel Supported Care Home is taking place the weekend of August 27 and 28 in Callan Golf Club.

This event is the main fund raising event for Mount Carmel. Last year’s classic was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the organising committee are very much aware that a lot of the businesses that would usually support the Classic are struggling because of the effects of the pandemic, and because of this the same level sponsorship is not
expected.

Mount Carmel Supported Care Home opened in 1985 and offers its services to low dependency residents over 65 years. It provides long-term and respite care for residents who are mainly capable of living independently and who require minimal assistance in a home-from-home environment.

READ: PEDAL POWER BRINGS JOY TO MOUNT CARMEL RESIDENTS

It promotes independent living in a safe and comfortable environment for the older people of the parish and surrounding parishes and is established as an integral part in the provision of a comprehensive service to the elderly in the community. The total capacity is for 20 residents. There are 20 single bedrooms.

While the past 18 months have been very difficult for everyone in Callan and further afield it has been particularly difficult for the residents and families of Mount Carmel with the various restrictions in place to maintain everyone’s safety and everyone involved in Mount Carmel have made fantastic efforts in dealing with the pandemic.

The last couple of weeks have seen things at Mount Carmel moving closer to the normal life with visitors returning and people living in Mount Carmel returning to the community. There are two projects that highlight this return to the norm 'The Re-connect Art Project' funded by the Kilkenny ETB and also the 'Cycle without Age' project which was supported by Kilkenny Sports and Recreational Sports Partnership.

The Golf Classic will be taking place in Callan Golf Club on the weekend of Friday and Saturday, August 27 and 28, and is a fantastic event in aid of Mount Carmel. There are an array of prizes for the successful teams who compete in the Classic.

The fee is €80 per team of four and there is also the opportunity of availing of three-course meal on the day for an additional €15pp.

If you are interested in entering a team please contact the following by text or phone: John Healy 087-6592977, Margaret Maher 087-9606440 or Fergus Keane 087-3814396.

