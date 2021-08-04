Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

BREAKING: Laois County Council refuse Electric Picnic licence application

BREAKING Laois County Council refuse Electric Picnic licence application

There's unlikely to be any action in Stadbally now in September

Reporter:

Conor Ganly

The Electric Picnic promoters have had a a licence application for the 70,000 capacity festival planned for the end of September refused by Laois County Council on public health gournds.

The council issued the following statement.

"Laois County Council has today, August 4, made a decision to refuse an licence to hold the 2021 Electric Picnic event at Stradbally, Co Laois.

"The decision has been made following the most up-to-date public health advice made available to the council from the Health Service Executive.

"Furthermore, it is noted that under the Government measures for the management of Covid-19 events of this nature are restricted to an attendance of 500 people," concluded the brief press statment. 

Laois County Council Cathaoirleach Cllr Conor Bergin said the decision has been confirmed to him by Laois County Council's Chief Executive John Mulholland who sought health advice form the HSE.

"The council have made this decision on clear public health advice from the HSE," said Cllr Bergin.

"It was a difficult decision for the council to make and disappointing for many thousands of people and those who work in the music industry. Unfortunately, in the current climate, when first Holy Communions can't go ahead I think the council have made a decision on the best advice for everyone," he said.

Cllr Bergin said the organisers have an option to seek a judicial review of the decision. 

Melvin Benn of EP Republic Ltd, submitted an application to the council in April which was updated in early June. They said in their application that Covid-19 control measures could be agreed with health authorities at the time the event took place. 

Mr Benn and other promoters involved have lobbied Government to allow the event goahead claiming that similar events have been held safely in the UK.

There had been substantial local opposition in Stradbally.

Kilkenny pony stars shone in Cavan

at the Home Pony International Show

Met Éireann issues countrywide weather warning ahead of August deluge with 'saturation' forecasted

TOKYO2020: 'Kilkenny' finishes best of the Irish at seventh in Show Jumping Individual Final

'Kilkenny' will not head forward to the team competition however - read below!

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie