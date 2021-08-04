Search our Archive

04/08/2021

1542015885933

TOKYO2020: 'Kilkenny' finishes best of the Irish at seventh in Show Jumping Individual Final

'Kilkenny' will not head forward to the team competition however - read below!

TOKYO2020

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

Email:

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Gowran-bred horse 'Kilkenny' and rider Cian O'Connor finished best of the Irish today at the Show Jumping Individual Final in seventh position.

The pair came agonisingly close to a medal having jumped the first clear round of the final (88.45secs), but picked up a single time fault that did the damage in such a competitive field.

Kilkenny suffered a nose bleed during the round, spotted by many television viewers.

Following a check-up, where the nosebleed was revealed not to be serious, O'Connor was assured that the issue would not prevent him jumping in the team event.

Despite this, O'Connor decided to withdraw Kilkenny for his own welfare as an extra precaution.

They will be replaced in the team competition by Shane Sweetnam and Alejandro.

