TOKYO2020: Gowran-bred 'Kilkenny' to compete in today's Olympic Show Jumping Individual Final

Kilkenny will be represented in the Show Jumping Individual Final today (coverage begins at 11am) by Gowran-bred horse 'Kilkenny', under rider Cian O'Connor.

O'Connor and 'Kilkenny' qualified for the final by jumping a faultless 88.66 second time in qualifying, just inside the 89 second time allocation.

The nine-year-old gelding didn't look phased on the big stage and dealt with all the fences including the water fence with relative ease.

Also competing for Ireland in the Individual Final today is Bertram Allen on Irish-bred Pacino Amiro and Darragh Kenny and VDL Cartello (who posted the second fastest time in qualifying).

O'Connor believes there's still a lot left in Kilkenny's tank heading into the final today when he spoke after qualifying.

"Kilkenny was excellent and I think he will get better and better each day. He really grew into this atmosphere. I can’t wait for it," he said.

For the breeders, the Brennans of Gowran, yesterday's performance must have been an incredibly proud moment.

There's no doubt that today's Individual Final will be a nail-biting affair.