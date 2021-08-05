05/08/2021

HIQA inspector's 'serious findings' at Kilkenny residential centre for people with disabilities

Registration of centre could be refused

HIQA

A residential service for people with disabilities in rural Kilkenny is in danger of losing it’s registration following a HIQA inspection.

Camphill Kyle is the subject of ‘serious findings’ by inspectors.

HIQA Inspectors found “continued high levels of non-compliance with the regulations across a number of centres operated by Camphill Communities of Ireland” - with particular concerns about two centres including the one at Kyle, just outside Callan. The other is in Co. Wexford.

“Given the seriousness of these findings, and the failure of the provider to demonstrate an ability to take action to improve the safety and quality of service for residents, the Chief Inspector issued a notice of proposed decision to refuse the registration of two of the centres,” HIQA said in a statement released this morning (Thursday).

Read all reports at www.hiqa.ie.

According to its website, Camphill Kyle is a community of six houses/ apartments and ancillary buildings located amongst a number of private houses in a cul de sac giving the atmosphere of a small rural village.


There are currently 17 adults with intellectual disabilities living there. The residents have different levels of  needs. “The care support is provided by a dedicated team of employees, social care workers and social care assistants and assisted by an enthusiastic group of young coworkers/volunteers who have come from all over the world.”


The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has published 27 inspection reports on designated centres for people with disabilities, today. HIQA inspects against the Health Act 2007 (Care and Support of Residents in Designated Centres for Persons (Children and Adults) with Disabilities) Regulations 2013 and the National Standards for Residential Services for Children and Adults with Disabilities, which apply to residential services for people with disabilities in Ireland.

Of these 27 inspections, inspectors found a good level of compliance with the regulations and standards in 12 centres operated by a number of providers including; Ability West, Daughters of Charity, COPE Foundation, Cheeverstown House, GALRO, Health Service Executive and MMC Children’s Services. 

Inspectors identified non-compliance with the regulations and standards on 15 inspections. 

Read more in the Kilkenny People newspaper next week. 

