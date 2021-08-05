05/08/2021

Search our Archive

1452599005378
1452599028110
1542015885933

Camphill express sincere regret over regulatory issues highlighted by HIQA at Kilkenny community

Kilkenny Kilkenny Kilkenny

Reporter:

Sian Moloughney

Email:

sian.moloughney@kilkennypeople.ie

Camphill Communities of Ireland (CCoI) has expressed sincere regret for the regulatory issues it experienced at two of its centres but said that considerable progress has been made at the  two centres, Ballymoney (Co Wexford) and Kyle (Co Kilkenny), reported upon by HIQA today. 

Camphill said that it is pleased at the positive reports on high levels of compliance at Ballybay  (Co Monaghan) and Grangebeg (Co Kildare). 

Camphill’s Interim CEO, Louise Gorman, explained that the HIQA reports are based on  inspections carried out last spring and the regulator carried out inspections in Ballymoney and  Kyle in recent weeks and approved both centres for registration purposes albeit with  conditions attaching. 

Read also: HIQA inspector's 'serious findings' at Kilkenny residential centre for people with disabilities

“Camphill sincerely regrets the regulatory challenges that we experienced at two of our  centres and the impact that these had on our residents and their families. The staff and  management of Camphill — locally and nationally — put in a huge effort to tackle the issues  highlighted by HIQA and to achieve compliance since HIQA carried out its inspections last  February and March. 

“Last month HIQA carried out detailed inspections at both Ballymoney and Kyle and found  that very significant improvements have taken place at both centres. As a result, they have  now moved to re-register the two centres with a condition attached that they must be fully  compliant with the regulations by January 2022.” 

Ms Gorman pointed out that all 12 residential centres are now registered by HIQA but  acknowledged that the organisation has experienced challenges in some of its centres in  achieving regulatory compliance. Ms Gorman said that despite support from the HSE, as CCOI  changes from a volunteer delivered service to a staff delivered model, the organisation is  encountering continuing challenges. 

Ms Gorman explained that the HSE is aware that Camphill as part of the voluntary intellectual disability sector, is not alone in facing such challenges.  

“However, the pay, terms and conditions of Camphill’s staff remain the most significant issue  across all CCoI communities. Camphill is experiencing a 40% turnover of staff and CCoI’s pay  and conditions are the lowest amongst voluntary disability service providers.  

“Not surprisingly this high staff turnover has had a significant impact on the quality,  consistency and continuity of the supports for Community Members. Camphill will be making a further submission to the HSE for assistance, so that these issues can be addressed in a  timely manner.” 

Camphill’s Interim CEO, Louise Gorman, concluded that Camphill is still in the middle of a  major change process to standardise, centralise and correctly resource the organisation,  while striving to implement and enhance the delivery of services and supports to community  members. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media Group