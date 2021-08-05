Camphill express sincere regret over regulatory issues highlighted by HIQA at Kilkenny community

Camphill Communities of Ireland (CCoI) has expressed sincere regret for the regulatory issues it experienced at two of its centres but said that considerable progress has been made at the two centres, Ballymoney (Co Wexford) and Kyle (Co Kilkenny), reported upon by HIQA today.

Camphill said that it is pleased at the positive reports on high levels of compliance at Ballybay (Co Monaghan) and Grangebeg (Co Kildare).

Camphill’s Interim CEO, Louise Gorman, explained that the HIQA reports are based on inspections carried out last spring and the regulator carried out inspections in Ballymoney and Kyle in recent weeks and approved both centres for registration purposes albeit with conditions attaching.

“Camphill sincerely regrets the regulatory challenges that we experienced at two of our centres and the impact that these had on our residents and their families. The staff and management of Camphill — locally and nationally — put in a huge effort to tackle the issues highlighted by HIQA and to achieve compliance since HIQA carried out its inspections last February and March.

“Last month HIQA carried out detailed inspections at both Ballymoney and Kyle and found that very significant improvements have taken place at both centres. As a result, they have now moved to re-register the two centres with a condition attached that they must be fully compliant with the regulations by January 2022.”

Ms Gorman pointed out that all 12 residential centres are now registered by HIQA but acknowledged that the organisation has experienced challenges in some of its centres in achieving regulatory compliance. Ms Gorman said that despite support from the HSE, as CCOI changes from a volunteer delivered service to a staff delivered model, the organisation is encountering continuing challenges.

Ms Gorman explained that the HSE is aware that Camphill as part of the voluntary intellectual disability sector, is not alone in facing such challenges.

“However, the pay, terms and conditions of Camphill’s staff remain the most significant issue across all CCoI communities. Camphill is experiencing a 40% turnover of staff and CCoI’s pay and conditions are the lowest amongst voluntary disability service providers.

“Not surprisingly this high staff turnover has had a significant impact on the quality, consistency and continuity of the supports for Community Members. Camphill will be making a further submission to the HSE for assistance, so that these issues can be addressed in a timely manner.”

Camphill’s Interim CEO, Louise Gorman, concluded that Camphill is still in the middle of a major change process to standardise, centralise and correctly resource the organisation, while striving to implement and enhance the delivery of services and supports to community members.