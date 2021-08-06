Walk in vaccinations available in Kilkenny, Carlow and Wexford this weekend

A 'walk-in' vaccination centre will operate in Kilkenny for people aged 16 and over this weekend.

South East Community Healthcare says it is due to the unprecedented success of last weekend's walk-in vaccination centres across the country. The ‘walk-in’ first dose Covid-19 vaccinations are for anyone aged 16 and over at vaccination centres in Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford.

Anyone aged 16 and over who has not already received a vaccine can attend Cillin Hill for a walk-in vaccination on Saturday, August 7 from 8.15am to 12.30pm and again on Sunday, August 8, from 8.15am to 12.30pm.

Enniscorthy CWCW will be open for walk-in vaccination on Saturday, August 7 from 8.15am to 12.30pm and from 2pm to 7pm. It will open again on Sunday, August 8 from 8.15am to 12.30pm. Carlow IT is also available on Saturday, August 7 from 9am to 12.30pm and again on Sunday, August 8, from 9am to 12.30pm.

South East Community Healthcare says it is delighted to be able to announce these further walk-in vaccination services are being planned for this week.

“We had fantastic success with our previous walk-in vaccination service, run over the August Bank Holiday weekend, which saw over 2,000 people attend the three sites in Kilkenny, Carlow and Enniscorthy,” they added.

The clinic will be offering first doses of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine. Second doses will not be available, and these walk-in clinics are only open to people who have not already received any dose of a vaccine.

Anyone who wishes to receive a vaccine at the clinics must:

- Be aged 16 or over

- Be attending for their first dose, as it will not be possible to administer second doses.

- Bring photographic ID.

- Bring their PPS number.

For those aged between 16-17

Bring your birth cert if you are aged 16 or 17 and have no photo ID. If you also have proof of your Personal Public Service (PPS) number, such as a child benefit letter containing your PPS number, this will be helpful for staff at the vaccination centre. But you do not need it to get vaccinated.