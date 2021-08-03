Search our Archive

03/08/2021

Hundreds attended walk-in vaccination service in Kilkenny

Hundreds attend Kilkenny walk-in vaccine service

The Hub, Cillín Hill

Christopher Dunne

christopher.dunne@kilkennypeople.ie

Kilkenny’s bank holiday walk-in vaccination service at The Hub, Cillín Hill has been commended by the Health Service Executive after it was confirmed that 591 people availed of the service.

South East Community Healthcare Covid-19 Lead Derval Howley was thrilled with the Kilkenny response.

“We were delighted with the turnout in Cillín Hill for our three walk-in mornings over the weekend,” she told Kilkenny People.

“Almost 600 people attended, with 250 on Saturday, 188 on Sunday and 153 on Monday morning.”

Those who attended over the weekend only had to show photographic identification and their PPS number to get vaccinated.

The HSE are now in the process of planning additional walk-in sessions.

