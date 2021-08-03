Hundreds attended walk-in vaccination service in Kilkenny

The Hub, Cillín Hill
Kilkenny’s bank holiday walk-in vaccination service at The Hub, Cillín Hill has been commended by the Health Service Executive after it was confirmed that 591 people availed of the service.
South East Community Healthcare Covid-19 Lead Derval Howley was thrilled with the Kilkenny response.
“We were delighted with the turnout in Cillín Hill for our three walk-in mornings over the weekend,” she told Kilkenny People.
“Almost 600 people attended, with 250 on Saturday, 188 on Sunday and 153 on Monday morning.”
Those who attended over the weekend only had to show photographic identification and their PPS number to get vaccinated.
The HSE are now in the process of planning additional walk-in sessions.
More News
2012; Ross Deacon, Kilkenny College. Powerade Leinster Schools Senior Cup, 2nd Round, C.U.S v Kilkenny College, Donnybrook Stadium, Donnybrook, Dublin. Picture credit: Barry Cregg / SPORTSFILE
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.