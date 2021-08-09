Community invited to participate in series of workshops in Thomastown

A series of workshops aimed at connecting the local community in Thomastown with each other in a creative manner will take place at The Quay carpark this Saturday.

A local group, Seeds of the Future are inviting people to participate in a fun and exciting series of workshops.

Encouraging people to consider their future together in Thomastown and its environs in innovative ways, participants will be led through a number of enjoyable discussions and practical sessions. The event will culminate in a shared community lunch with stories, music and a delightful puppet show at 2pm.

People are asked to bring their own picnic and blanket.

Workshop 1 will take place at noon and will explore community origins and how people can make improvements and participants will discuss where new possibilities lie.

Workshop 2 takes place at 1pm and will focus on the creation of a patchwork flag; sewing individually designed fabric tiles together, showcasing our values of inclusion and connection.

Workshop 3 also takes place at 1pm and will focus on the preparation and formation of physical 'Seeds of the Future'.

These workshops aim to inspire creativity and imagination in a fun, casual way and it is hoped that they will help to ignite thought provoking discussion for all who attend.

This event is open to everyone and is family friendly. All ages are welcome and encouraged to get involved (children must be supervised).