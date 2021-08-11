Visual feast for the senses: Arts and craft at Kilkenny Arts Fringe Festival

For well over a year the arts and crafts community in Kilkenny have been creating away behind closed doors, in the hopes of returning to live exhibiting.

Returning to the Presentation Primary School, the St Mary’s Art and Craft Collective will once again showcase the best of their creations for the people of Kilkenny and beyond.



“It’s been such a tough time for people. Artists and crafters tend to be solitary in their work, but that is not a forced solitude. It’s been hard. So I am delighted to say that we are back to exhibit in the Presentation Primary School for the 10 days of the festival. We all need this…artists, crafters and the people of Kilkenny," says event organiser Athena Brownrigg.

“We are very fortunate that our venue allows for ample ventilation and social distancing. There will be a one-way system in place, sanitisation stations and masks must be worn, in compliance with all Covid restrictions. We look forward to welcoming visitors to shop in safe and respectful manner.”

For 10 days, from Friday, August 6 – Sunday, August 15, the group will exhibit from 10.30am to 6pm daily.