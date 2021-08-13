Delight as lost 1929 junior championship winners medal returned to Kilkenny family

We are happy to report that the 1929 Kilkenny Junior championship winners medal won by James Stephens has been reclaimed.

On seeing the photograph of the medal in the Village Notes in a recent edition of the Kilkenny People with the initials, MC etched on the centre panel, Michael Conway Jnr, Firhouse, made contact with the club to say that his late father, Michael Conway Snr, was a member of the 1929 championship winning team.

The medal had been missing from Michael’s medal collection for some time and was found mysteriously on the city’s High Street and handed over to a member of the club’s committee hoping that someday the rightful owner would be located. Michael Jnr, was delighted to reclaim the medal on behalf of his late father, Michael Snr, who later went on to win a Northern junior championship medal in 1933 against Ballraggett, followed by a Kilkenny Intermediate medal in 1934, with the newly formed St Fiacre’s club, Sheestown, when beating Green & Whites (The Rower), 3-02 to 2-03 in the county final.

For some reason, the Junior county finals of 1932, 1933 and 1934 were never played, instead a ‘final’ between a North selection and a South selection was substitutes, which in 1933 was won, 5-02 to 3-04 by the South selection.

After the break up of the St Fiacre’s club in 1936, Michael returned to James Stephens and lined out at full back on the 1937 Kilkenny senior hurling championship winning team. Interestingly, Michael Conway must have been the first club player to win the complete set of Kilkenny junior, intermediate and senior championship medals, an achievement he would have held right up to the 1970s as the intermediate grade was abandoned from 1938 until 1972.

Michael Conway Jnr, his son also played for James Stephens, winning a county minor championship medal in 1966, when he gave a stellar performance in goal in the club’s 8-09 to 4-04 victory over Ballyhale. However, Ballyhale gained revenge in 1967 when they turned the tables on the club with a 4-07 to 3-01 win, with Michael playing in the forward division.

Our thanks to the Conway family for the wonderful service to the James Stephens club and it was a privilege to reunite the solid silver, 1929 junior championship medal with the Conway family after such a long time.