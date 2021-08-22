Kilkenny property: Spacious two-bed apartment in highly-sought area

DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to market Apartment 13, John’s Gate
Apartment 13 John’s Gate,
Castlecomer Road,
Kilkenny
DNG Ella Dunphy are delighted to present to market Apartment 13, John’s Gate.
A spacious, well laid out two-bedroom apartment ideally positioned in this highly convenient complex close to a wide variety of amenities and facilities. MacDonagh Junction Shopping Centre and Railway Station are only a two-minute walk from the development. 13 John’s Gate is a secure and well maintained private apartment development and further benefits from lift access and secure parking.
The M9 Motorway is located only 1.5km from the property which connects Kilkenny with Dublin/Carlow and Waterford. Viewing is a must.
Additional features: Built in 2004 with an overall floor area of approximately 67sq.m First floor apartment with convenient lift access Convenient city centre location Five minutes walk to Kilkenny Castle. One minute’s walk to MacDonagh Junction shopping centre and train station. Private balcony. Superb condition throughout. Annual services charges — €1,500.
Contact 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com.
€159,000 – UNDER OFFER
