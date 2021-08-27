Search our Archive

27/08/2021

Additional places for Kilkenny Community Employment and Tús schemes

Local TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed the news

KILKENNY

Kilkenny TD John Paul Phelan

Kilkenny People

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

Local TD John Paul Phelan has welcomed an 143 additional places on Community Employment (CE) and Tús schemes in Kilkenny and Carlow.

The approval for an additional 91 places on CE schemes and 52 places on Tús schemes locally reflects a key commitment in Pathways to Work – the Government’s ambitious new employment services strategy, Deputy Phelan said.

“‘Pathways to Work’ is all about giving people the tools and opportunities they need to secure employment”, Deputy Phelan said.

"Our Community Employment and Tús schemes are central to that strategy – providing a vast range of work experience, skills development and mentoring for people who are long-term unemployed. This additional allocation of places for CE and Tús schemes in Kilkenny and Carlow will assist people who are out of work as well as enhancing local communities who have been negatively impacted by Covid-19. As we emerge from this pandemic, we are determined to support our citizens who find themselves out of work in every way possible.”

In terms of Community Employment, the additional places will be allocated to the following schemes in the region:

KILKENNY:

Cloghmuckalee CES – 3 places

Community Childcare Training CES – 5 places

Freshford Area CES – 2 places

Klikenny Amarach Nura CES – 5 places

Kilkenny Carers Support Services Company – 9 places

Kilkenny Voluntary Bodies Company – 2 places

Noreside Resource Centre – 4 places

Ossory Parishes Ltd – 3 places

St Canice’s Community Employment Training CLG – 25 places

