Spacious home in the heart of Kilkenny City centre

Buyers searching for a quality home located in the heart of Kilkenny City centre will be interested in 86 Upper Patrick Street.

Brought to market by Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, this spacious three bedroom end of terrace home is presented in turnkey condition throughout and is sure to offer plenty of appeal.

Built in 1971 and extended in the late 1990s, this fine property is superbly positioned at the top of Patrick Street and extends to 87.3 square metres (940 square feet). Fully renovated this year, works carried out included an upgrade of the electrics and fuse board.

The accommodation at ground level comprises: entrance hall, living room, open plan kitchen/dining room and wetroom/guest w/c. The layout at first floor level comprises: landing area, three bedrooms and a family bathroom.



There is parking to the front of the property. The rear garden is fully enclosed and laid in lawn and is bordered by a mix of shrubs and flowers. A block-built garden shed provides storage space. There is a concrete patio directly at the back of the house and a gated side entrance.

Located in the heart of Kilkenny City, amenities within walking distance of 86 Upper Patrick Street include the Loughboy Shopping Centre and Market Cross Shopping Centre. The property is convenient to excellent primary and secondary schools such as St Patrick’s Boys’ National School, St John of God Girls’ National School, Gael Scoil Osrai and second level schools like the Presentation Secondary School and St Kieran’s College.

A five-minute minute drive takes you to the M9 motorway which services Dublin to Waterford. The Kilkenny train station at MacDonagh Junction is on the Dublin to Waterford line with regular trains to and from Dublin and Waterford. Viewing is highly recommended.

Further information is available by contacting Jennie Walshe, Sherry Fitzgerald McCreery, 40 Parliament Street, tel 056-7721904 or email jennie@sfmccreery.com

86 Upper Patrick Street

Kilkenny

R95 WKH5

Guide Price: €275,000

BER: D1