Search our Archive

30/08/2021

Sharing the rich history of the mills on the banks of Kilkenny's rivers

Sharing the rich history of the mills on the banks of Kilkenny's rivers

Siobhan Tulloch at Mullins Mills

Reporter:

Mary Cody

Email:

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

The Nore Vision project hosted a series of talks on the history of milling in Kilkenny in recent weeks. 

Each Wednesday evening for the month of August a talk and walk took place at four sites along the Nore and Kings River.  The first visit was to Mullins Mill, Kells on the banks of the Kings River.  Siobhan Tulloch delivered an interesting insight into the workings and history of the mill with enormous panache. 

The second evening was a visit to Inch Saw Mills where two generations of the Brett family, Ger and Eoin described their family's five generation history at the site since the 1800s.  Eoin Brett is the fifth generation who continues the family business to this day, now milling Irish hardwoods and producing the most beautiful timber.  Donal McDonald led the third event with a wonderful ramble through the mills at Maddoxtown.  He brought the numerous ruins along the river to life with stories of the famous Kilkenny marble and daily life for the mill workers and the many families involved.

With each evening the crowd grew and by the end of August there were 90 people booked in for the visit to the Merino Mill near Ennisnag on August 25. The success of the event meant that a PA system was needed and the old walls of the mill buildings provide an amphitheatre like setting on another beautiful summers evening.  Billy Wallace of Ennisnag shared stories of merino sheep, industrial milling and the production of the finest cloth on the banks of the Kings River in the early 1800s.  Billy’s mother had written a thesis on the mills a number of years ago and he most certainly did it justice. 

Dennis Drennan of Nore Vision addressed the crowd and thanked the historians and landowners for their knowledge and generosity and for creating a memorable series of events celebrating the built heritage of the River Nore. 

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media