Park up close to Kilkenny City centre - Altamount home for sale

A three-bedroom mid terrace family home nestled in the well-established mature residential area of Altamount Park, this property is all about location as the city centre and all it offers is just a five minute walk away.

Brought to market by DNG Ella Dunphy, 34 Altamount Park offers all the benefits of city living while maintaining that suburban feel situated just off the Dublin Road.

This most appealing home offers spacious light-filled accommodation throughout while also boasting a beautiful private rear patio garden.



Stepping into the home the double door entrance porch leads into a bright hallway. Finished with solid timber flooring, there is a coved ceiling.

The living room is a family-sized reception room. Finished with solid timber flooring the room has natural stone fireplace with solid pine mantelpiece and in-built shelving.

The property has a bright open plan kitchen. Finished with a tiled floor there is a good selection of floor and eye level units with laminate countertop and tiled splashback.

The kitchen/dining room has a timber-clad ceiling and gas fire place. The doors lead to back/front hallway in addition to French door to garden sun trap patio.

Natural Light

A solid timber stairs with hand rail leading to open landing space. The first floor landing has a skylight drawing lots of natural light. Carpeted, the hot press is located here.

The first bedroom is a large double room. Carpeted, it is fitted with sliderobes which offer ample storage. The room also has an additional built-in wardrobe and is finished with roller blinds.

Large Bedroom

The second bedroom is also a large double room and is fitted with built-in wardrobe and roller blinds.

The property’s third bedroom is finished with laminate flooring. It has built-in wardrobes, shelving and roller blinds.

The bathroom is tastefully tiled from floor to ceiling. Finished with classic white w/c and whb it has been fitted with an electric Triton shower.



Outside the property has a landscaped lawn garden to the front and a paved sun trap garden which is not overlooked to the rear. The garden, which is finished with solid block boundaries, also includes a large block-built storage space which is plumbed for washing machine/dryer and gas boiler. A large timber shed included in sale.

This property offers first time buyers or investors a rare opportunity to purchase in a deservedly popular area with all the convenience of city living on the doorstep with the added bonus of easy access to Kilkenny’s Ring Road just minutes away.

Viewing is a must and by appointment only. Further information from DNG Ella Dunphy, 9 Ormonde Street, tel 056-7786000 or email ella@dngelladunphy.com

34 Altamount Park

Kilkenny

R95 TWR3

Guide Price: €240,000

BER: D1