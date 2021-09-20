Search

Danesfort's Brian makes it double delight for Kilkenny at Ploughing Championships

KILKENNY

Brian Ireland from Danesfort Ploughing, Co. Kilkenny, winner of the Intermediate Reversible class at the National Ploughing Championships at Ratheniska, Co. Laois. Picture: Alf Harvey

Reporter:

Kilkenny People

Email:

sam.matthews@kilkennypeople.ie

There was double Kilkenny delight at the National Ploughing Championships, which celebrated its 90th anniversary in Ratheniska, Co Laois with the focus firmly back on the Association’s ploughing roots last week.

As well as Siobhan Dermody from Kilkenny being crowned the ‘Queen of the Plough’ following her win in the farmerette class, there was also delight for Brian Ireland from Danesfort Ploughing. He was the winner of the Intermediate Reversible class at the National Ploughing Championships.

A true ‘Ploughing’ masterclass was on display with the finest ploughmen and women from all over the country battling it out on 150 acres in 22 separate classes over the 3 days as old friend’s reunited and new marvellous memories were made.

