Latest figures show a reduction in fatal road collisions in Kilkenny

Fatal road traffic collisions have continued to fall in the Kilkenny garda division with one fatality to date this year.

In 2020 there were five fatal collisions and in 2019 there were six deaths.

Inspector Paul Donohoe, who is over roads policing in the division said that while gardaí are pleased that the numbers are reducing, he stressed that one death is a death too many.

During a presentation made to the Joint Policing Committee the inspector said that from research carried out from 2012 to the present day the most likely time for a fatal collision to take place is between midday and 8pm and that Saturday and Sunday are the most likely days when this will occur.

“People need to reduce their speed and not use mobile phones,” he said and added that mobility app devices that are now used by gardaí is ‘an added bonus’ when it comes to road policing,

“It makes life easier and gives us so much information Gardaí can now issue a ticket from the side of the road ,” he added.

The Active Mobility App allows gardaí to check a vehicle’s history, tax, and NCT status. It also allows gardaí check the status of a driver’s licence and Insurance and process fixed charge penalty notice in real time.

Chair of the JPC, Cllr Pat Fitzpatrick complimented the inspector and the roads policing unit on the work that they do.

“I am delighted to see the upgrading of equipment, ”he said adding that the mobility app devices are ‘tools that we need to get out quickly to all gardaí’.

During the JPC meeting there was also an update on speed limit reviews. The last speed limit review took place in 2016 and they take place every five years. At present councillors are being asked to submit any speed limit proposal change before the October meeting of their local municipal district meeting and there will be a public consultation process early next year.

Inspector Donohoe pointed out that in some areas speed limits around schools, graveyards and churches need to be reduced.