Kilkenny County Council to host sustainable living talks for Reuse Month

A series of talks by sustainable living expert Elaine Butler, for those interested in living a more sustainable life, will take place during October.

Elaine has been writing and speaking about sustainable living for over six years now and publishes the online sustainable living guide livinglightlyinireland.com

The talks are being hosted by Kilkenny County Council in celebration of Ireland's national reuse month. This is an annual initiative to encourage us to reuse items for as long and as often as possible. This avoids the need to extract raw materials, manufacture and distribute new stuff, and avoids waste thereby cutting down on greenhouse gas emissions.

There will be four talks in total, one every Tuesday at 8pm throughout the month of October.

The topics include; Sustainability on a shoestring (October 5), Tackling the Climate Crisis with Innovation (12), Creating a Sustainable Wardrobe (19) and Raising Zero Waste Kids (26).

Entry is free and tickets are available to anyone living Kilkenny.

For more information visit Living Lightly in Ireland's Facebook page or search the online events section of the Eventbrite website.